Richard Gale Ellsworth
Richard Gale Ellsworth

Mountain Home, Arkansas - Richard Gale Ellsworth of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 24, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. He was born January 8, 1938, in Sicily, Italy, the son of Charles and Mignon Palmer Harris. He married Patricia Amey on May 1, 1999, in Hannibal, Missouri and worked in sales. Richard lived in Mountain Home since moving from Hannibal, Missouri, in 1998. He was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church and he enjoyed fishing, coin collecting, and country-western dancing. He was a Deacon in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia Ellsworth of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, Adam (Beth) Ellsworth of Atlanta, GA, and Aaron (Carrie) Ellsworth of Tempe, AZ; two step-daughters, Dana (Michael) Scott of Fayetteville, AR, and Sara (Steve) Tipton of Jonesboro, AR; and nine grandchildren, Isaiah, Asher, Linus, Ari, Tyrel, Madelyn, Jesse, Amy, and Julie. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Walter and Anna Palmer. A family gathering will be held at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to Food Bank of North Central Arkansas, 1042 Highland Circle, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Kindness, Inc., P.O. Box 1057, Mountain Home, AR 72654. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
