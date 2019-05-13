Richard "Rick" Jones



Mountain Home - Richard "Rick" Jones, 45, of Mountain Home passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 in Mountain Home. Rick was born October 30, 1973 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Eugene Jones and Barbara Gifford. He loved working with his hands, music, playing cards, reading and gaming.



Rick is survived by his two daughters, Natasha Jones of Ohio and Rebecca Pepka of Tennessee; his mother, Barbara Gifford of Mountain Home; father, Eugene Jones of Ohio; two brothers, Matthew (Deedee) Jones and Stephen (April) Loucks all of Ohio; two sisters, Gwendolen Jenkins and Katelyn Loucks both of Ohio; a grandson, Caleb Wood of Ohio; Rick's fiancée, Annette White of Mountain Home and many more family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tad Rogers officiating.



Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.



Memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Ok 73123 or any hospice organization in your area.



