Midway, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Richard Lee Hoover of Midway, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Vince Daniel officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of service.



Richard passed away August 13, 2019, in Little Rock, Arkansas at the age of 77. He was born August 14, 1941, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, the son of Carl and Mary Myers Hoover. He married Bettie Hughes on August 13, 1966, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma and worked as a Boilermaker. Richard lived in Midway since moving from Sapulpa, Oklahoma, in 1976. He was a life long member of the Elks. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with the grandchildren and watching their sports.



Richard is survived by his son, Denny (Roxanne) Hoover of Mountain Home, Arkansas; five stepchildren, Ray (Carolyn) Smith, Glen Smith, Jay (Pam) Smith, Harvey (Teresa) Hughes and Deborah Hankins; two brothers, Jack Hoover and Johnny Hoover; four sisters, Lenora Wilson, Linda Wilson, Darla Evans and Sandy Anderson; grandchildren, Weston Hoover, Jackson Gregory and Hannah Hoover, step-grandchildren, Robbie (Brittney) Smith, Heath and Braden Hughes and Chad and Cody Hankins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; stepson-son-in-law, David Hankins; two brothers, Carl and Robert Hoover and sister, Diana Spillers.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Denny Hoover, Weston Hoover, Jackson Gregory, Harvey Hughes, Heath Hughes and Braden Hughes as pallbearers.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.