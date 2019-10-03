Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigil
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
River Valley Memorial Park
Dundee, IL
Deacon Richard Linstad


Mountain Home - Deacon Richard E. Linstad, age 81, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away September 30, 2019 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home.

He was born April 12, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI to Raymond L. and Veronica M. Sablovitch Linstad. On November 15, 1958, he married Bernice Esther Fleckowski in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He was a retired machinist at NAVISTAR. He was ordained a deacon for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockford, Illinois forty years ago, and served as a deacon at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home after moving here in 1994 from Carpentersville, Illinois. He was a member of the Polish American Social Club, Mountain Home Elks Lodge #7353, and the Fisherman Council Knights of Columbus.

Survivors are: his wife Bernice E. Linstad: of the home; a son: Richard (Sally) Linstad, Jr.: Carpentersville, Illinois; two daughters: Michelle (Tracey) Wallace: Evanston, Illinois, and Christine (Tom) Ptack: Carpentersville, Illinois; a sister: Geraldine Linstad: Park Ridge, Illinois; 8 grandchildren: Melissa, Eric (Nicky), and Richard (Adriana) Linstad III, David Whisman, Marcus and Maxwell Wallace, Travis and Tiffany Ptack; 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Lawrence, Donald and Theodore.

Visitation will be from Noon-8:00 P.M. Friday, October 4, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 P.M. in the Roller Chapel. Deacon Robert Crawford will officiate. A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church with Reverend Norbert Rappold as celebrant. His grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. A Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at River Valley Memorial Park, Dundee, Illinois. Memorials may be made to , Memphis, Tennessee.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Oct. 3, 2019
