Richard May
1938 - 2020
Richard May

Norfork - Mr. Richard Lee May, 81, of Norfork, Arkansas passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 20, 1938 in Jordan, Arkansas to Charlie and Betty (Patterson) May. He worked in heavy construction most of his life and attended Galatia Assembly of God Church in Norkfork. He enjoyed working on his farm, crafts, and being outdoors.

Richard is survived by his wife Ruby (Honeycutt) of the home; 2 sons: Rodney (Sue) and Russell May; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren, and brother James Fredrick. He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 sisters, and 2 brothers.

All services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
