Richard Meinecke
Richard Meinecke

Gassville - Richard Meinecke,77, of Gassville passed away from this life November 17,2020 in Gassville, Arkansas. He was Born in Sullivan, Missouri on February 2 ,1943, to Dr. Egmont and Stella Meinecke. Richard is survived by two cousins, Carl Marsch, and Bill Engelbrecht and his wife of 33 years, Kathy Meinecke.

Richard graduated from the University of Missouri with a Masters in English and went on to teach technical writing at Linn Technical Collage in Linn, Missouri. Richard then went on to proudly serve in the Army for four years at Ft. Hood with 1st Armored Division. After serving in the Army, he moved to Tampa, Florida and became the job placement coordinator for MacDonald Training Center, finding jobs for individuals with disabilities. During those years he obtained his Master of Business Administration from Tampa University. Richard then entered his career as a Financial Planner, which he retired from in 2000. After retirement, Richard, and his wife Kathy, moved to Gassville, where they enjoyed many years of Blue Grass music, fishing and lots of reading. Richard was member of Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church.

Services are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
