Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Richard L. Merrill of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Friday, March 29, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Heather Marsalis, Celebrant officiating. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019, from 1:00 pm until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel.



Richard passed away March 23, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 80. He was born May 2, 1938, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of Francis and Lela Shoepke Merrill. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran. Richard lived in Mountain Home since moving from Iowa in 1952. He enjoyed the outdoors, and always had projects to work on, including tinkering with his tractors and lawn mowers.



Richard is survived by his daughter, Carol Merrill of Conway, AR and daughter, Christy Carlisle of Mountain Home, AR; one granddaughter, Alexandra Carlisle of Mountain Home, AR.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice Merrill; wife, Walcie "Ninny" Merrill; two brothers, David and Dean Merrill; sister, Mary Merrill; and special friend, Dorothy Wells.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United States Army Honor Guards, with the Patriot Guard Riders assisting.



Memorials may be made to The Call of Baxter County.



Memorials may be made to The Call of Baxter County.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.