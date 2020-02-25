|
Richard Moore
Mountain Home - Richard North Moore, 72, of Mountain Home passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born June 23, 1947 in Norwalk, Connecticut to the late David and Doris (Brower) Moore. Richard loved his family and had a great sense of humor. He loved music, building and tinkering. Richard was an original member of the Rock Steady Boxing of Mountain Home for people with Parkinson's disease. Also, Richard served in the United States Navy as a fire control technician.
Richard is survived by his wife, Judy Moore of Mountain Home; two sons, Sean (Cheryl) Moore and Ryan Moore; a daughter, Karen (Kevin) Stewart; a brother, John (Patricia) Moore and three grandchildren, Jacob Stewart and Maddie and Courtney Moore.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 2, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Mountain Home.
Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
