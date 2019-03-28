Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Richard Turner Obituary
Richard Turner

Mountain Home - Richard Lee Turner, 73, of Mountain Home passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born February 28, 1946 in Little Rock to the late Harold and Juanda (Upton) Turner. Richard loved spending time with his grandchildren, racing RC cars, camping and fishing. He was an EMT and instructor in Heber Springs, where he met his wife, Jackie. Richard is preceded in passing by his parents and his grandmother.

Richard is survived by his wife, Jackie Turner of Mountain Home; a step-son, Jeff Books of Searcy; a step-daughter, Shonda John of Mountain Home; one grandson, Saben Strode; four granddaughters, Megan and Ashlie Books, Kala and Kili John; one great grandson, Ty Pettypool and many more family and friends.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
