|
|
Richard W. "Dick" Holland
Mountain Home - Richard W. "Dick" Holland, 84 of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and formerly of Tipton, Indiana, died on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home. Dick was born on July 4, 1935 in Elwood to James R. & Stella (Welborn) Holland. He had lived in St. Louis from 1972-79 and in Tipton from 1989-97. He married Maryann Miller on August 10, 1957 and she preceded him in death on June 30, 2000. Dick then married Dorothy Gould in November 2006 and she died in April 2017.
Dick was the owner of Holland Insurance Services in Tipton, retiring in 1997. He graduated from Frankton High School and had a C.L.U. degree in insurance. Dick had been a member of the Elks and the Tipton County Economic Development Corporation.
Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey R. Holland and wife Kathy, St. Louis and Christopher L. Holland and wife Mary, Greenfield, Indiana; one brother, Charles Robert Holland of Lake Placid, Florida and three grandchildren, Jonathan R. Holland, Thomas R. Holland and Sarah G. Holland. He was preceded in death by three siblings, James Holland, Jane Holland and Mary Elizabeth Holland.
Funeral services for Dick will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton with Julia Bratton presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
Memorial contributions in Dick's honor may be made to the , 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46278. A memorial service is being planned for Dick's Mountain Home friends in the near future and the details will be announced in The Baxter Bulletin when they are available.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019