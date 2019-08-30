Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery
Mountain Home - A Graveside Service for Rita Ann Palmer of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, with Pastor Joshua Passmore officiating. Rita passed away August 27, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 79. She was born October 6, 1939, in Berwyn, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Marie Malek. She married James Joseph Hajek, Jr. on January 30, 1965, and together they had three children. Later, she married Kenneth Palmer on November 30, 1973, in Glenview, Illinois, bringing the family total to six children. Rita always had an appetite for adventure. During her life with Ken, she lived in Chicago, Illinois, New Orleans, Louisiana, San Diego, California, Spokane, Washington, Lacleede, Idaho, Kettle Falls, Washington, and Berwyn, Illinois, before moving one final time to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 1996. She enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors, sewing, cooking, and spending time with the Word. Jesus was her Lord and Savior. Rita is survived by her daughter, Rita (Scott) Williams of Midway, AR; two sons, James (Ana) Hajek of Omaha, NE, and Thomas (Hind) Hajek of Austin, TX; three step-children, Kathryn Hillesheim, Kenneth Palmer, Jennifer Palmer-Bales; ten grandchildren, Austin, Brandon, Casey, Cole, Erin, Joey, Julie, Melissa, Ryan, and Shelli; and multiple great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Marie Ann Ireland. Memorials may be made to Kenneth Copeland Ministry or Jessie DuPlantis Ministry. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
