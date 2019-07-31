|
Rita Chorley
Flippin, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Rita Chorley of Flippin, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Rita passed away July 26, 2019, in Flippin, Arkansas at the age of 79. She was born November 25, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of John and Mary Byrn Rausa.
Rita is survived by her son, Michael Kos of Michigan; daughter, Mary Frances Kos of South Carolina; daughter, Catherine Joan Marion of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 31, 2019