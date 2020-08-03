1/1
Robert Alton Patrick
1932 - 2020
Robert Alton Patrick

Mountain Home - Robert "Bobby" Alton Patrick, 87, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away August 1, 2020. He was born in Many, Louisiana to Glenn W Patrick and Inez Hawthorn Patrick on August 21, 1932. He married Jeanne Howard on September 1, 1962, in Welsh, Louisiana. He was a US Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. He and Jeanne retired to Mountain Home in 2010. They are members of St Andrews Episcopal Church. He loved LSU athletics, especially football and baseball.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Jeanne, and four children: Glenn W Patrick and son Shane, Michael S (Laura) Patrick and children Sara (Caleb) Patrick Puissegur, Christopher Patrick and Kelly Patrick, Kathleen Jo (Howard "Randy")Kimball and children Matthew (Kasey) Kimball, and Samantha (David) Ponder, and Roddy (Sharla) Patrick and children Drake and Ashton; one sister Glenna Ramsay Of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one brother EH Patrick of Leesburg, Florida, and six great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, the North Arkansas Food Bank, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guest book at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
