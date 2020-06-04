Robert Burton Collie
Mountain Home - Robert Burton Collie
December 8, 1952 - June 2. 2020
The Lord called Robert Burton Collie to be with the angels on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. Burton was born on December 8, 1952, in Batesville, Arkansas, to Henry and Modess (Langston) Collie.
Burton grew up in Guion, Arkansas, and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1971 from Mt. Pleasant, Arkansas, where he played basketball for the Mt. Pleasant Bluebirds. After high school, Burton went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor for 22 years until he was required to retire in 1993 due to health reasons.
Burton then drove the Harrison Vocational School bus between Mountain Home and Harrison, Arkansas, while attending Harrison Vocational Technical School studying Heating and Cooling Repair and Small Appliance Repair. Burton was certified in both fields and used his knowledge to help many friends and family members.
In 2002, Burton began working as a substitute teacher in the Mountain Home Public School System, where he served for the next 18 years. Burton substituted in any grade or level in need—except for kindergarten. It only took one day for him to realize young kids wiping snot on his lower jeans legs was not his calling. He mostly worked with the upper levels and was so dedicated to doing exactly what the teacher had asked of him, that he would call the teacher the next day to see if he had followed the instructions to the teacher's satisfaction. Needless to say, he was a very sought-after substitute teacher in one of the most difficult, but necessary, positions in any school district.
Burton married the love of his life, Sheree Willhite, in 1974, in Newport, Arkansas. The couple moved to Mountain Home in 1977. They were happily married for 46 years, during which the births of two wonderful sons, Bryson and Bryan, completed their family. Burton and his sons were charter members and active participants in the Wilson Creek Hunting Club in Guion, Arkansas. Burton was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved to yak on the phone with friends and family members.
Burton was preceded in death by both parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Burton is lovingly remembered by his wife, Sheree Collie, of the home; sons Bryson Collie and Bryan Collie, both of Mountain Home, Arkansas; sisters Jenice Haley (Frankie) and Judy Qualls, and brother Kenneth Collie, all of Melbourne, Arkansas; numerous special nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law Mike Willhite of Mountain Home, Arkansas.
A visitation will be held at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center (2833 Highway 62 West, Mountain Home, Arkansas) on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. The family will be greeting friends and relatives from 3:00 - 5:00 P.M. Minister Vince Daniel will say a few brief words at 4:00. A private burial will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Burton Collie Benefit Fund at First Security Bank in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Address: First Security Bank, P.O. Box 1906, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Phone #: 870-425-2166.
Condolences may be left on Robert Burton Collie's online guest book at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.