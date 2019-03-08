|
|
Robert Carey
Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Robert Carey of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at V.F.W. Post 3246, Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Robert passed away March 4, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 70. He was born October 8, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of James and Ethel Kaiser Carey. He married Jennifer on May 4, 2001. Robert was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Robert lived in Mountain Home since moving from Chicago, Illinois, in 1980. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #3246.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carey of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Rachel (Steve) Borgman of Mountain Home, AR; son, William (Cassandra) Hoeksema of Ashburnham, MA; eight grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 8, 2019