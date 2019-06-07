Robert Connell, Jr.



Flippin - Robert Clyde Connell, Jr (Clyde), 71, passed away June 4, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Public visitation and memorial service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2-5pm at Conner Family Funeral Home, 2833 Hwy 62 W, Mountain Home, AR.



Cherishing Clyde's memory is his wife of 50 years, Shonnye Russell Connell; sons, Robert Clyde Connell III (Trey) and wife Kristi of Conway, AR and William Paul Connell (Paul) and wife Kori of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren, Ashlyn and William (Will) Connell, Addison Connell, Sam Epps, Baleigh and Cabren Parker; sisters Clara Bordelon of Bunkie, LA and Mary Ann Vermaelen and husband Harry of Pineville, LA; brother, Jim Connell and wife Suzette of Plano, TX; and a host of special nieces and nephews.



Clyde was born on August 5, 1947 in Delhi, Louisiana to parents Clyde, Sr. and Willie Mae Connell. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Henry Bordelon.



In 1969, Clyde began his professional career at Ross Van Ness K-12 School in Eudora, Arkansas, wearing many hats during his 17 years with the school. Educator, Coach, Bus Driver, Principal and more- he was well known for his work ethic, dedication and his desire to help where needed. In 1985, he left education to pursue a new career in management at State Farm. He retired March 1, 2010 after 25 years of service.



Clyde had lots of activities he enjoyed, but his passion was his family. He was a fine example of what a husband, father, brother, son, friend and mentor should be. His love for his family was immense. He and Shonnye were blessed with a great life together and have a wonderful community of neighbors up on their beautiful mountain.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Brother Jon Nowell and wife Lydia, and Brother Jerry Backus and wife Martha, as well as members of First Baptist Church in Bull Shoals, for their compassion and ministry. The family would also like to thank Hospice of the Ozarks, caretakers Patty, Paula and others, for the gentle care you showed during Clyde's final days.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR.



