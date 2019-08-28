Robert "Bob" Davis



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Robert "Bob" Davis of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at East Side Baptist Church, with Reverend Scott Spear and Brother Richard Crawford officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel.



Bob passed away August 25, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 92. He was born April 22, 1927, in Tower Hill, Illinois, the son of Joseph and Edna Henson Davis. He married Virginia M. Christophersen on July 28, 1976, in Palatine, IL and worked as a Machinist. Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. Bob and Virginia lived in Mountain Home since moving from Palatine, Illinois, in 1977. They opened the Mountain Home Machine Shop after moving to the Twin Lakes area. He was soon known as the one who could make things work when no one else could figure it out. He was a member of various antique motorcycle and car clubs. He enjoyed restorations of anything old, from gas engines to trains, planes, automobiles and boats. Most of all, Bob enjoyed helping others fix things that could never be fixed. If it didn't run, Bob could figure it out and make it run. He was known as a walking encyclopedia of knowledge of technology of the old blended into the modern world.



Bob is survived by his wife, Virginia M. Davis of Mountain Home, AR, daughter, Cathy (Darryl) Osborn of Mountain Home, AR, son, Sammy (Susan) Davis of Mountain Home, AR, daughter, Georgann (Ralph) Sherman of Hawaii, daughter, Roberta Wood of Illinois, son, Paul Werner, of Mountain Home, AR, daughter, Jennie Pepitone of Mountain Home, AR, daughter, Debbie (Dan) Lindholm of Mountain Home, AR, daughter, Jean Ann Thompson of New Jersey; brother, Joe Davis of Illinois, sister, Rose Stein of Illinois, sister, Marion Bryant of Kentucky; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Vickie Werner, brothers, Walter and Jim, sisters, Thelma and Mary, sons-in-law, Tom Wood and Ron Gerleve and daughters-in-law, Debbie and Anne.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery with Dwayne Bowden, Clint Vaughn, Jesse Brison, Jim Turinski, Tony Saathoff, Michael Tucker, Chris Brison and Mike Allen as pallbearers. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United States Army Honor Guards. The Patriot Guard Riders will assist. Jym to ya. Enjoy your parts runs.



Memorials may be made to the Bob Davis Veteran's Center, 421 East 9th Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



