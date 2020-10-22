Robert Gene Wheeler
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Robert Gene Wheeler of Mountain Home, Arkansas, went to be with God on October 21, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 86. He was born August 4, 1934, in South Bend, Indiana, the son of Richard and E. Virginia Emerick Wheeler. After spending his childhood in South Bend, Indiana, Robert served his country in the U.S. Marines Corps from 1952-1955 as an airplane mechanic aboard the USS Ticonderoga and USS Antietam during the Korean War. He graduated from Embry Riddle International School of Aviation in Miami, Florida, in 1957. He married Eleanore Isza on June 27, 1959, at the Memorial Presbyterian Church in South Bend, Indiana, moving to Pompano Beach, Florida, from 1959-1961 and returning to South Bend, Indiana, where he owned a Clark filling station and started with Westinghouse/White Westinghouse for 20 years as an appliance service technician and parts manager. In 1988 they relocated to Gamaliel, Arkansas, owning and operating Hickory Hills Resort through 2006, retiring to Mountain Home. He was a member of the Alley-White American Legion Post #52. He enjoyed working in the yard, landscaping and home improvements, and had a love for his dogs. He was innovative and always working with his hands and making his home better for his girls. Robert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eleanore Ruth Wheeler of Mountain Home, AR; two daughters, Wendelin Sue (William) Jewell of Summerville, SC, and Deborah Linn Wheeler (Kelly David Bridges) of Osceola, IN; two granddaughters, Kristin Jewell and Erin (Ridge) Brown; and sister, Candice Soeder of Dearfield Beach, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Virginia Wheeler; and brother, Terry Richard Wheeler. Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home with a Funeral Service immediately following, with Chaplain William Jewell and Heather Marsalis, Celebrant, officiating. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Military Honors provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and United States Marine Corps Honor Guards. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Alley-White American Legion Post #52 or the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
