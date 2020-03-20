Robert Grant Partee



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Robert Grant Partee of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Amos Cemetery, Lakeview, Arkansas.



Bob went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 18, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 88. He was born January 16, 1932, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the son of Virgil and Ruby Carothers Partee. He married Maudie "Clo" Denny on June 16, 1956. Robert was a U.S. Army veteran. Bob, alongside wife Clo, was a missionary builder. He built church buildings in Japan, Mexico, Hawaii, California, New Mexico, and the Navajo Nation reservation. He will be remembered most for building relationships that expanded the Kingdom of God. Bob was loved and respected by many around the world.



Bob is survived by his faithful wife of 63 years, Maudie "Clo" Partee of Mountain Home, AR; son, Virgil Grant (Susan Kathleen) Partee of Clever, MO; daughter, Paula Desiree (John Carl) Davies of Bella Vista, AR; four grandchildren, Elyse Laurelle Partee of Bentonville, AR, Jakob Grant Partee of Clever, MO, Colin Parks Davies of Bella Vista, AR, and Grant Michael Davies of Bella Vista, AR; two brothers, Jerril (Irene) Partee of Mountain Home, AR and Curtis (Eileen) Partee of Bull Shoals, AR; and sister, Linda Heavener of Mountain Home, AR.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Donald Partee and Leonard Partee; and sister, Faye King.



Psalm 19: The heavens declared the Glory of God. The skies proclaim the work of his hands.



Memorials may be made to the Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry, Inc., PO Box 908, Bellmawr, NJ 08099.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Apr. 1, 2020