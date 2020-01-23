|
|
Robert J. Lorek, Jr.
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Robert J. Lorek Jr. age 53, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Puchong Selangor, Malyasia. Robert was born May 2nd, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert Lorek Sr. and Carol Asselborn Lorek. He was a Chiropractor-DC at the International Medical University in Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, Malyasia.
Robert is survived by his father, Robert Lorek Sr. of Mtn. Home, AR and 2 sisters, Jeanne Gordecki of Crest Hill, IL and Sandra Thompson of Alpharetta, GA. He is preceded in death by his mother Carol Lorek and sister, Nancy Ludwig of Lemont, IL.
A Memorial will be held at a later date in Illinois.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020