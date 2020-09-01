Robert Kevin Hinson
Gepp - Robert Kevin Hinson, 53, passed from this life on August 31, 2020 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Robert was born July 21, 1967 to Alonzo W. Hinson and Audrey L. (Cline) Hinson in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Robert was united in marriage to Melanie Suzanne Lane on May 19, 2013 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Robert spent his working years in food preparation. Robert was a great father. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend.
Robert is survived by his wife, Melanie Hinson of Gepp, Arkansas; son, Blayne Hinson of Salesville, Arkansas ; three daughters, Caitlin Hinson of Whiteville, Arkansas, Angela "Angie" Hinson of Salesville, Arkansas , and Stephanie Lane of Gepp, Arkansas; three sisters, Sandy Sprague (Danny) of The Villages, Florida, Terri Conner (Rodney) of China Grove, North Caolina, and Kathy Grey (Bobby) of Montalba, Texas; two brothers, Michael Hinson (Karen) of Tallahassee, Florida and Tim Hinson (Debbie) of Sevierville, Tennessee; many other relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Arkansas. Guests may sign an online registry at www.barkerfuneral.com
.