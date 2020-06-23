Robert Leslie Boyer, Jr.
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Robert Leslie Boyer Jr. of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 21, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 79. He was born February 13, 1941, in Danville, Illinois, the son of Robert and Clara Hicks Boyer. He attended Danville Public and High School. Bob enlisted in the United States Navy in 1958. He served at several duty stations during his career. He did several tours of duty in Vietnam. He was awarded the Navy achievement medal with Combat Valor heroic action while in the Mekong Delta. Bob retired from the Navy in 1977 and was employed in Burbank, California, until moving to Mountain Home in 1990. Bob liked to fish and hunt and ride horses. Bob owned and operated the 2 Horse Ranch and was known as "2 Horse Bob" until he gave up his ranch and moved into Mountain Home in 2005. Bob is survived by his three sons, Jeff Boyer of Mountain Home, AR, Rodney Boyer of Fontana, CA, and Bill Burger of Yorba Linda, CA; daughter, Terri Grimes of Paris, IL; seven grandchildren, Jonathon Boyer, Kendall Cramer, Kerri (Andres) Clausen, Kimmie (Mat) Malinowski, Zachary Boyer, Josh Boyer, and Evan Boyer; and three great-grandchildren. Bob will be greatly missed by his many friends.He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Juanita Pitts. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. A Graveside Service for Bob will be 10:00 am, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum Open Air Chapel. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Military Honors provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard and the Disabled American Veterans.Memorials may be made to Humane Society of North Central Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.