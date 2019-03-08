Robert Leslie Mortvedt



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Robert Leslie Mortvedt of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 1:00 pm until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Covina Hills, California.



Bob passed away March 5, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 75. He was born June 16, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Clifford and Doris Poole Mortvedt. He married Arda Schehl on January 23, 1965, in Downey, California and was a bus driver for Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Mountain Home School District. Bob lived in Mountain Home since moving from California, in 2005. He enjoyed golfing and especially loved to spoil his grandchildren.



Bob is survived by his wife, Arda Mortvedt of Mountain Home, AR; son, Richard (Kandis Denise) Mortvedt of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Barbara Mortvedt of Mountain Home, AR; brother, Ronald (Roberta) Mortvedt of TX; grandchildren, Brian Scott, Ryan Tuttle, Maya Mortvedt, Michelle Richardson, Crystal Mortvedt, Katie Lewis; and great-grandchildren, Haiden Scott, Sara Mortvedt, Hailey Scott, Kylie Scott, Octavia Richardson, Bentley Mortvedt, Landon Richardson, Athena Mortvedt, Aries Mortvedt, and Sophia Garza.



He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Robert Mortvedt, II.



He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Robert Mortvedt, II.