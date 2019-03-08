Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mortvedt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Leslie Mortvedt


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Leslie Mortvedt Obituary
Robert Leslie Mortvedt

Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Robert Leslie Mortvedt of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 1:00 pm until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Covina Hills, California.

Bob passed away March 5, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 75. He was born June 16, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Clifford and Doris Poole Mortvedt. He married Arda Schehl on January 23, 1965, in Downey, California and was a bus driver for Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Mountain Home School District. Bob lived in Mountain Home since moving from California, in 2005. He enjoyed golfing and especially loved to spoil his grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife, Arda Mortvedt of Mountain Home, AR; son, Richard (Kandis Denise) Mortvedt of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Barbara Mortvedt of Mountain Home, AR; brother, Ronald (Roberta) Mortvedt of TX; grandchildren, Brian Scott, Ryan Tuttle, Maya Mortvedt, Michelle Richardson, Crystal Mortvedt, Katie Lewis; and great-grandchildren, Haiden Scott, Sara Mortvedt, Hailey Scott, Kylie Scott, Octavia Richardson, Bentley Mortvedt, Landon Richardson, Athena Mortvedt, Aries Mortvedt, and Sophia Garza.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Robert Mortvedt, II.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now