Robert "Bob" Scott Jackson, Sr.



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Robert "Bob" Scott Jackson, Sr. of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 1:00 pm, Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Dr. Tad Rogers officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home.



Bob passed away September 27, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 91. He was born November 10, 1927, in Mt. Ida, Arkansas, the son of George and Lyda Scott Jackson, Sr. Bob grew up in Mount Ida and migrated west with his parents in December of 1935 to Cedar Hills, New Mexico when he was 8 years old. In 1941, the family moved to Aztec, New Mexico where they bought a home which was referred to as the "Cole Place". The family returned to Mount Ida in December 1945 after his grandfather, Thomas Mason Scott passed away. At the age of 18, Bob drove a loaded truck with everything they owned in the back with his father, George, plus his two brothers, John and Gene in the cab all the way from New Mexico to Arkansas.



Bob was in the Military Air Corps from 1946 - 1949. He used the GI Bill to attend college at Monticello A&M where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry in 1953. Bob had a 30 plus year career in the Forestry business in Arkansas, Alabama, Texas and Florida. He was in the field from 1953 to 1959 before moving to Florida as a District Ranger from 1959 - 1968. Bob was assigned to the Atlanta Regional office where he remained until his retirement in 1983. He was part of the Developmental Task Force for the Smokey Bear Forest Fire Prevention Program. He married Wilma Wood on December 29, 1994, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas, was an avid Razorback fan and loved to golf.



Robert "Bob" is survived by his wife, Wilma Jackson of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, Scott (Paula) Jackson of Springdale, AR and Steven Jackson of Myrtle Beach, SC; two daughters, Cindy Jackson of Rogers, AR and Elizabeth Benton of Denver, CO; granddaugter, Andrea (Justin) Ingram of Fayetteville, AR; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Allyn and one brother, Gene Jackson of Madison, MS.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane Burnes Jackson; son, Dale Jackson; two sisters, Virginia Hulsey and Sadie Middleton and three brothers, George, Don and John Jackson.



Burial will be in the Layton Cemetery, Yellville, Arkansas, with Terry Wood, Jay Newport, Chris Larrew, Henry Shearer, Justin Ingram and Landon Ingram as pallbearers.



Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 400 Club Blvd., Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653 or Hospice of the Ozarks, 774 Long Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 28, 2019