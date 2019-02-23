Robert Stanton Green



Lakeview, Arkansas - A Family Graveside Service for Robert Stanton Green of Lakeview, Arkansas, will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and the United States Navy Honor Guards.



Robert passed away February 20, 2019, in Flippin, Arkansas at the age of 98. He was born June 26, 1920, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Art and Helga Green. He married Charlotte Zink on July 26, 1941, in Reno, Nevada and worked as an electrician. Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran. Robert lived in the area since moving from Redding, California, in 1992. He enjoyed playing the organ and piano.



Robert is survived by his two sons, Robert (Celia) Green, Jr. of Granite Falls, WA, and Richard Green of Midway, AR; daughter, Sandra (Virgil) Bratton of Lakeview, AR; sister, Ella Mae Jensen of Marshall, MN; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Arden Green.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.