Robert Thomas Kelsh of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Saturday evening June 22, 2019.
He was born November 5, 1921 in Peoria, IL, the son of Earl F. and Dorris C. Kelsh.
He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life JoAnn Paine on May 7, 1945.
Rob graduated from Peoria High School and Bradley University. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1942, serving in the South Pacific. Rob was honorably discharged as a Technical Sargent in 1946.
Rob and JoAnn settled in Peoria, Illinois. Rob began working at the Commercial National Bank. He retired in 1985 as Vice-President of Automobile Dealer Relations.
Surviving are two daughters, Laurie Ann (Robert) Gorham of Champaign, IL and Lynn Kelsh of Mountain Home, AR. Grandchildren: Robert K. (Katie) Bloomington, IL, Thomas S. (Hiroshi) Tokyo, Japan, Jonathan P. (Yumi) Tokyo, Japan, and Margaret Jo (Ben) Bloomer, Simi Valley, CA. Jarrod K. Henry (Elliot) Tigard, OR, and C. Luke Henry (Johanne) Mountain Home, AR, Great Grandchildren: Jillian Gorham , Max and Ryan Gorham , Cora Jo Bloomer, and Alexandre Massicotte. Nephew Bill Hurt (Lola), Niece Barb Van Order, Dallas, TX, Second wife Barbara.
Rob was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn, his parents, an infant daughter Lee and sister Margie Hurt.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 15, at the Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 1209 East 9th Street at noon.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to: The , Topeka, KS 66675 or Hospice of the Ozarks, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019