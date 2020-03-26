Services
Robert Wheeler Obituary
Robert Wheeler

Mountain Home - Robert Lee Wheeler of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away March 25, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 84. He was born December 10, 1935, in Evansville, Indiana, the son of James and Mary Pauline Austin Wheeler. Bob was a Senior Petty Officer with the U.S. Navy veteran during the Korean War. He graduated from Rutgers University and was a Bank President for United American Bank. Bob lived in Mountain Home since moving from Memphis, Tennessee, in 1990. He married Laureen on May 24, 2008, in Melbourne, Arkansas. After he retired, he worked for KTLO for 18 years. Bob is survived by his wife, Laurie Wheeler of Mountain Home, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery, Calico Rock, Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
