Roderick Courtright MacLeod
Mountain Home - Roderick Courtright MacLeod of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away September 26, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 89. He was born July 26, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Kenneth and Mildred Courtright MacLeod. He was an attorney for the National Labor Relations Board. Rod was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Rod lived in Mountain Home since moving from Mundelein, Illinois, in 1991. Rod was very involved in our community and has served on the boards of an extensive list of organizations, including, former president of the Twin Lakes Chapter of NARFE, former president of the American Legion Baseball Association, former president of the Mallard Point Association, judge advocate and former Commander of the American Legion Post #52, Delta Sigma Phi, Phi Delta Phi, Scottish Society of the Ozark Region, former president of the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas, and former president of the local chapter of the American Bell Association. Rod's only brother preceded him in death just a few weeks prior. He is also preceded in death by his treasured pets, Annie Laurie and Suzie. He is survived by his friends and special friend, Audrey Burns. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020, from 10:00 until 11:00 am at the Alley-White American Legion Post #52. A Funeral Service for Rod will follow at 11:00 am. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Navy and Alley-White American Legion Post #52 Honor Guards. Burial will be Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Ivanhoe Cemetery, in Mundeline, Illinois. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to any of the organizations listed above that were so important to Rod. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
.