Rodna Verne Ketterer
1931 - 2020
Rodna Verne Ketterer

Mountain Home - Rodna Verne Ketterer died September 16, 2020 at Gassville Therapy and Living Center at the age of 89. She was born January 2, 1931 to Roy "Jim" and Anna Rose Decker at Hannibal, MO. She attended Gem City Business College in Quincy, Illinois. On May 5, 1950 she married Donald Franklin Ketterer in New London, Missouri. Rodna worked as a secretary for Knapheide Truck Equipment and for a geologist in Houston, Texas, after Don's work took them there. It wasn't long until Rodna found her true calling as a stay-at-home mom, baker of chocolate chip cookies and banana bread. She lived for her family and loved them dearly. After the children were grown she enjoyed playing tennis and walking 4 miles every morning. She was very intelligent and watched Jeopardy every day and knew most of the answers. She and Don delighted in going RVing with their children and grandchildren. Rodna is survived by her daughter, Deborah Bessner of Little Rock, Arkansas; her son, Rodney (Sandra) Ketterer of Mountain Home, Arkansas; her "favorite" grandson, Trevor (Bonnie) Bessner of Olalla, Washington; her "favorite" granddaughter, Vanessa (David) McDaniel of Little Rock, Arkansas; and two dear great-granddaughters, Eleanor and Margaret McDaniel of Little Rock, Arkansas. She is also survived by her only sister, Anna Ray (Dean) Foreman of Springfield, Tennessee. Rodna was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Franklin Ketterer and her parents, Roy and Anna Rose Decker. Rodna was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Memorial donations may be made at www.JW.org. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Mountain Home and will be private. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






