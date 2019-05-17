Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dr. Rodney Samuel Traeger


1945 - 2019
Dr. Rodney Samuel Traeger Obituary
Dr. Rodney Samuel Traeger

Mountain Home - Dr. Rodney Traeger was born March 18, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas to Morris and Helen Traeger. He received his bachelors degree from Williams College in Massachusetts in 1966 and his medical degree from the University of Texas in 1970. He practiced Urology in Humble, Texas and most recently Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Rodney had a love of music, food, fitness, outdoor sporting and most of all his family. His sense of humor could be counted on to make you laugh and his kind nature attracted people to him. Both colleagues and staff had stories of his humble, kind and helpful nature. He used both his medical and life knowledge to help improve the lives of others. Rodney and his wife of five years, Maria "Cida" Oliveira enjoyed listening to all types of music, a good meal, nice margarita or glass of wine and most of all spending time together.

Rodney is survived by his wife Maria, daughters Heather, Michelle, Brooke and Sophie, son Sean, Sister Lana and his nieces, nephews and grand-daughter and grandsons.

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Mountain Home.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 17, 2019
