Lakeview, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Rodolfo "Rudy" Castillo, Jr. of Lakeview, Arkansas, will be 4pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Bull Shoals, AR with Pastor Jon Norvell officiating. The service will be live streamed on First Baptist Church of Bull Shoal's Facebook page.

Rudy went to be with the lord on October 10, 2019, in Lakeview, Arkansas at the age of 86. He was born September 29, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Rodolfo Vega and Francisca Hernandez Castillo. He retired from DOW Chemical Company as a Construction Project Manager in Midland, Michigan after 31 years. Rudy served in the United States Navy, Naval Reserves, Army National Guard and Army Reserves for a total of 30 years. He owned and operated Castillo's Landing, Inc in Hope, Michigan for 9 years. After moving to Cherokee Village, Arkansas in1999, he volunteered as a fireman and lake safety officer for 14 years. Rudy loved to hunt and fish.

Rudy is survived by his wife, Janet of the home: daughter, Carmen (Terry) Lerash and son, Todd (Kathy Graves) Castillo both of MI; son, Mark (Lynn) Vernik of OH; sister, Frances Brown of MI; grandchildren, Hanna Turk, Tim Vernik, Rebekah (Jesse) Cepeda, Joseph Vernik and Victoria (Theran) Carroll; great-grandchild, Brody Vernik; many nieces; nephews; special sister, Mary and brother-in-law, Lester Stiles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters.

Military Honors will be provided by the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Bull Shoals and the Salvation Army.

Inurnment will be in at the United Methodist Church Columbarium in Cherokee Village at a later date.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
