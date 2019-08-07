Roger Krag Meline



Jordan, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Roger Krag Meline of Jordan, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Ty Cotter officiating. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel.



Roger passed away July 29, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri at the age of 84. He was born July 25, 1935, in Seattle, Washington. Roger was the only child of Scandanavian immigrants, Oscar and Olga Krag Meline, who came to the United States in 1912. He was the vice-president of Chrysler Finance in Detroit, Michigan for 28 years and a U.S. Army Reserves veteran. Roger married Deborah Stahl on September 27, 2007, in Weatherford, Texas, and lived in Jordan since moving from Texas, in 2008. He was a member of the Care Center Church and enjoyed mentoring recovering addicts as they strive to build a new life. Roger was instrumental in changing lives and restoring souls. His impact will last generations.



Roger is survived by his wife, Deborah Renee Meline of Jordan, AR; son, Roger Eric Meline of Seattle, WA; three daughters, Lisa Bremner of Bothell, WA, Leslie Blair of Issaquah, WA, and Marcie Meline of Seattle, WA; five grandchildren, Ian Bremner, Kelsey Bremner, Brittney Holmes, Taylor Blair, and Austin Blair; and two great-grandchildren, Sienna and Nora Holmes.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Pallbearers will be Care Center Ministries.



Memorials may be made to Care Center Ministries, PO Box 354, Mountain Home, AR 72654, or www.carecentermh.org.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019