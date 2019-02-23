|
Roland Lloyd Bird
St. Louis, MO - Roland Lloyd Bird was born August 18, 1936 in Pinckneyville, Illinois to Ruth Bird (nee Williamson) and Orville Bird.
He and his wife, Lola raised 4 children on Rock Creek Road in High Ridge, Missouri. In 1992 Roland retired from American Can Company after 36 years of service and moved to Gamaliel, Arkansas with Lola. Together they enjoyed fishing on Lake Norfork, gardening and canning their vegetables, spending time with family and friends, and keeping track of his favorite fishing holes.
Roland passed away at the age of 82. Roland is survived by his wife, Lola Mae Bird (nee Dean); son Brian (Eva) Bird; daughter Cynthia (Tom) Plate; son Ronald (Kathy) Bird; and daughter Renee Blanken; sister Betty (Ron) Woodruff; granddaughter Sara (Nick) Gebbia, granddaughter Kristen Bird, grandson Troy Bird; great grandsons Dominic and Maxwell Gebbia.
Roland was preceded in death by his father Orville Bird and mother Ruth Bird; brother Orville Wayne Bird; grandson Andrew Schneider.
A visitation for Roland will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, Saint Louis, Missouri 63125. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 pm. A committal service with military honors will occur at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roland's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HoffmeisterSouthCounty.com for the Bird family.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2019