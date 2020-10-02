Ronald Casper
Mountain Home - Mr. Ronald Frank Casper, 86, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born August 17, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Gertude (Jablonski) Casper. He was a stationary engineer, resort owner, deacon of the church, Captain of the Chicago Ridge Fire Department, and Assistant Chief of the Oakland/Promise Land VFD. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Ronald is survived by his wife Barb; 2 sons: Frank and Eddie; 3 daughters: Sharon (Larry), Sandy, and Karon (Cliff); 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary, and sister, Carol. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A family gathering will be held between 11-12:00 p.m. with a visitation to follow with friends between 12-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Promise Land Community Church. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Baxter Memorial Gardens, Hwy. 5 North, Mtn. Home.
Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
.