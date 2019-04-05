Services
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave. PO Box 525
Yellville, AR 72687
870-449-6621
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Flippin - Ronald L. Curtis, age 53, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Gassville Therapy and Living.

Ronald was born December 9, 1965 in Harrison, Arkansas to the late Clifford Dale and Edna Lee (Huston) Curtis. He was a Mountain Home High School graduate. He had worked for Ranger Boats for the past 15 years and he enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother.

Mr. Curtis is survived by his children: Brooke Henry of Mountain Home, Arkansas; Derek Curtis of Flippin, Arkansas; his brother Jack Curtis and his wife, Michelle, of Flippin, Arkansas; his grandchildren: Tayshaun Henry and Ayleigh Henry both of Mountain Home; his nephews: Shawn Curtis, Dale Curtis, and McKane Curtis, all of Flippin, Arkansas.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents: Alford and Eula Curtis; and Clyde and Edna Hutson.

Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 am Friday, April 5, 2019 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, Arkansas.

Funeral service will be 11:00 am Friday, April 5, 2019 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Yellville with Bro. Aaron Lindsey officiating.

Interment will follow at Kirby Tucker Cemetery near Gassville, Arkansas.

Pallbearers will be Brian Garner, Jeff Condery, Tommy Darr, Harvey Turner, Jr., Mike McWilliams, and Joe Bates.

Honorary pallbearers will be his many friends that he considered family.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 5, 2019
