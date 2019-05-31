Ronald Eastman DeNoe



Gassville, Arkansas - Ronald Eastman DeNoe of Gassville Arkansas passed from this life on May 30, 2019, at the age of 79.



He was born in Seth, West Virginia to Bernard and Edith (Wilson) DeNoe on February 17, 1940.



He was a member of the Church of Christ. He loved music, architecture, gardening and carpentry. He was a graduate of Logan Chiropractic College and worked at the Baxter Lab and Wal-Mart for many years. He never met a stranger and was a well-loved man.



He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; a sister, Carol (DeNoe) Spangler; a niece, Aelisa (Cory) Hall; and a dear aunt, Reba (Wilson) Clendenin.



He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon (Medley) DeNoe of the home; two daughters, Marsha (DeNoe) Sloan and husband Melton of Walnut Ridge, and Melanie (DeNoe) Britt and husband Wade of Mountain Home; and a son, Mitchell DeNoe and wife Jeanette of Gassville; a sister-in-law, Betty (Medley) Bellah of Gassville; and a mother-in-law, Faye (Perry) Medley-Davenport of Gassville. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Becky Peppers, Ben Tucker, Katie Sweaney, Ethan Britt, Jerrad Britt, and Jesse Buckley; 13 great-grand-children and 2 nieces. There will be a graveside service at Gassville Cemetery on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the families request donations be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.



