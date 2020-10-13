Ronald H. Dombrowski
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Ronald H. Dombrowski of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 11, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 85. He was born December 8, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Harry and Florence Mavor Dombrowski. He worked as a Machine Operator for Continental Can/ White Cap. Ronald lived in Mountain Home since moving from Arizona, in 2014. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, especially the difficult ones.
Ronald is survived by his sons, Ronald Ronstadt and Darryl (Linda) Dombrowski of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Denise (Michael) Fazio of Rosemont, IL; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two wives, Phyllis Markowski Dombrowski and Eleanor Sheehan Dombrowski.
Family Services will be private with a Memorial Mass to be held at a later date at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home, AR.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
