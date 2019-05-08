Ronald Orelik



Lakeview, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Ronald Orelik of Lakeview, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Friday, May 10, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Heather Marsalis, Celebrant officiating. Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 1:00 pm until time of service.



Ronald passed away May 6, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 77. He was born February 12, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Martin and Anna Szczublewski Orelik. He worked as a Structural Draftsman for Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for 35 years. Ronald was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and lived in Lakeview since moving from Frankfort, Illinois in 2008. He was a member of the Elks Lodge. He loved working in his flower and vegetable gardens. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends and dancing at the Elks and V.F.W. in Cotter.



Ronald is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Zackary) Kubiak of Frankfort, IL; brother, Richard (Jacqueline) Orelik of Beecher, IL; special friend, life partner and love of his life, Sandra Walker of Mountain Home, AR; nephew, Richard M. (Anna) Orelik of Crown Point, IN; niece, Carey Ann Orelik of Beecher, IL and grandchildren, Layla, Gavin and Donavan Kubiak of Frankfort, IL.



He was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Kristie Viravec.



Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research at .



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 8 to May 9, 2019