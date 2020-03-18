Services
Mountain Home - A Funeral Service for Ronald Willard Shopbell of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be held at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Mahtomedi, Minnesota. Ronald passed away March 5, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 88. He was born January 13, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Willard and Rae Shopbell. Ronald was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He married Estrella Panagos on July 23, 2006, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ronald lived in Mountain Home since moving from California in 2006. He was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church. He enjoyed golfing, and watching sports, including hockey, golf, and tennis. Ronald is survived by his wife, Estrella Danagos of Mountain Home, AR; son, Tim Shopbell; daughter, Anne Shopbell; four grandchildren; and brother, Robert Shopbell. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kim. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020
