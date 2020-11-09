Ronald Tate
Mountain Home - Mr. Ronald Dean Tate, 67, of Mountain Home, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born May 25, 1953 in Chicago, IL to Nathan and Thelma (Whitlow) Tate. Ron graduated from Plainfield High School in 1971. A carpenter by trade, he spent many years as a Project Manager in construction. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting especially. If he was home and not in the middle of remodeling another room or cooking a gourmet meal for his family, he liked to build and fly remote controlled airplanes and helicopters. Ron always kept a garden in his backyard full of fruits and vegetables that he would preserve by canning. He won numerous purple and blue ribbons at the county fair for these canned goods too. Always an animal lover, he was never without a Yorkie in his lap or at his side. When he wasn't working, in nature, or at home, he could be found at one of the nearest casinos. Unfortunately for him, he tended to love slot machines much more than they loved him. At one time or another he took flying lessons, learned to play the guitar, attended college, practiced photography and pretended to speak many foreign languages. He will be forever missed by those that loved him.
Ron is survived by his wife, Jeannie Tate; stepson, Bryan Chanc Amis (Devin Crownover) of Mountain Home, AR; stepdaughters, Teresa Herbert (Anamargaret Lowery) of Olympia, WA & Tara Herbert (Kerrey Klatt) of Rogers, AR; mother, Thelma Tate of Mountain Home, AR; sister, Carolyn Tate of Mountain Home, AR; brother, Larry Tate (Mary) of Loveland, CO; four step grandchildren, McKoy (Michael Hicks), Sutton, Aiden, & Brady Herbert; and a constantly barking and spoiled Yorkshire Terrier named Nate. He was preceded in death by his father, Nathan Tate and brother, Michael Tate.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation or service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please be kind to each other and cherish the time that you have with loved ones.
