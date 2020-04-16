|
|
Ronnie Noel Smith
Okeechobee - Ronnie Noel Smith died April 15, 2020. He was born August 23, 1947 in Wynne, Arkansas to Leo and Charlene (Doss) Smith. A seasonal resident of Okeechobee since 2008 and permanent resident since 2015, he was a member of the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, spending time on his pontoon boat, cooking, grilling, and he loved to make people laugh.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his son, Kris Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna Smith, of Okeechobee; son, Kendal Smith (Michelle), of North Little Rock, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Taylor, Madison, and Cassidy; mother, Charlene Smith, of Wynne, Arkansas; and sister, Lynne Smith Clayton, of Wynne, Arkansas.
No services will be held.
