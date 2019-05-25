Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Gassville, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Rosalie I. Gorman of Gassville, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Heather Marsalis, Celebrant officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home.

Rosalie passed away May 22, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 75. She was born June 1, 1943, in Antigo, Wisconsin, the daughter of Kenneth and Rosemarie Glugla Holton. She married Ronald on June 29, 1979, in Union Grove, Wisconsin and was a Mold Injection Machine Operator for 24 years for Plastic Parts Incorporated in Union Grove, Wisconsin. Rosalie lived in Arkansas since moving from Union Grove, Wisconsin, in 2002. She especially enjoyed word search and cross-stitch.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, Ronald Gorman of Gassville, AR; son, Gary (Cathy) Niesen of Jefferson, WI; son, Kevin Niesen of Murfeesboro, TN; son, Randy (Mylinda) Gorman of Middleville, NY; daughter, Sandy Johnson of Kellog, MI; son, Thomas Gorman of Racine, WI; and a host of extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Chris Niesen.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 25 to May 29, 2019
