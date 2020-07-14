1/1
Roscoe Cowart
Roscoe Cowart

Mountain Home - Roscoe Gene Cowart, 90, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1930, to the late David Clifton and Maude (Thacker) Cowart in Clarkridge, Arkansas. Roscoe enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, bowling and playing his guitar for nursing home residents and staff and for the children attending preschool. He was a member of the Clarkridge Church of Christ. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara, his son, David Cowart, daughters: Gail Cobb (Ray), Debra Foster (Gary), Jill Martin, Julie Jones, Olivia and Laci Garner-Wakenight; grandchildren: Chris Kelley of Sherwood, AR, Wendy West (John) of Benton, AR, Darla Hulen of Flippin, AR, Jared Cantrall of Yellville, AR, Jonathan Foster (Stace) of Mount Juliet, TN; great grandchildren: Brandon Sutterfield, Brittany Barker (Daniel), Ben, Noah, Asher, Beckham, Gage, Abigail, Zach, Ian, Brennan, Aundreya, Aedyn; sister-in-law, Ada Howard and brother-in-law, Ray Muier and wife Bertha. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Imogene (Muier) Cowart; one brother, Rudolph Cowart; sisters, Ruby Chandler and Roxie Crawford and by his parents.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Thacker Cemetery with Wayne Camp officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be: Chris Kelley, Jared Cantrall, Ben Cantrall, Gage Hulen, Noah Cantrall, Johnathan Foster, Wes Britt, Darrell Cowart, Mike Howard, Roger Howard, Ron Spears, Dan Isabel, Grayson Calloway, Gary Foster, Ray Muier, Junior Trivitt and Ray Cobb.. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online Guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhome.com/mtnhome.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
