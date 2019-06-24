Rose Ann Krug



Mountain Home - A Funeral Mass for Rose Ann Krug of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home.







Rose passed away June 21, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 90. She was born November 18, 1928, in Celina, Ohio, the daughter of Frederick "Fritz" and Cleopha Baney Meyer. She married John "Jack" Krug on April 12, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio, and they have enjoyed 72 years of marriage together. She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. She enjoyed many activities, among them were sewing, typing, baking and mailing out birthday, sympathy and anniversary cards to all of her family and friends. She was a compassionate, merciful, loving and strong woman. Reading the Word of God, prayer, her faith and her family were her passions. Anyone who visited her will remember her saying "May God Bless you, and keep you safe and well".







Rose is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Thomas Krug, Sr., of Mountain Home, AR, four sons, Nicholas Joseph Krug, Christopher Anthony Krug, Philip Gerard Krug and Paul David Krug; four daughters, Cynthia Joan Faro, Cathy Ann Welch, Mary Rose Tolleson and Ann Marie Leadingham; brother, Donald Meyer and sister, Betty Eisman; 32 grandchildren, Andrew Ray Hartley, Lisa Renae Hartley, Kevin Thomas Hartley, Brian Keith Krug, Jason Joseph Krug, Christopher Anthony "Tony" Krug, Jeremy David Welch, Anna Dawn Fry, Misty Michele Krug, Jesse Alan Tolleson, Stephanie Marie Berkemeyer, Lori Gilley Rathbone, Lori Theresa Veilleux, Melissa Michelle Jackson, Randy Nils Tolleson, Kierra Stephenson, Jaclyn Rose Reuscher, Timothy "Job" Leadingham, Angela Marie Langevin, Rachael Ann Rightnower, Candice Diane Williams, Lee Alan Tolleson, Cory Michael Welch, Levi Joseph Leadingham, Andrew Charles Leadingham, Amber DeAnn Krug-Gray, Colin James Tolleson, Lacie DeAnn Krug-Gray Mansfield, Kristina Lyn Hanson, Lacey Marie Green, Sheena Rae Acklin and Philip "Ryan" Krug; 60 great-grandchildren, Cody Keith Krug, Paul Alexander "Alex" Fry, Kayla Renee Krug-Hinrichs, Brandon Thomas Hartley, Samantha Lynne Krug, Paige Diane Hartley, Destiny Michele Krug-Foster, Dylan Cole Krug, Hannah Rose Hartley, Alyssa Catherine Fry, Dalton Michael Welch, Alowa Rashele Rightnowar, Haley Grace Hartley, Keaton Garret Seats, Gabriel Clinton Bentley, Elias Kali Rightnowar, Brody Lee Bentley, Alayna Danielle Leadingham, Jacob Donald Gray, Carter Alex Bentley, Amaya Lillian Krug-Taylor, Emerson Gage Nuesner, Colby Douglas Eggoff, Orion Anthony Reuscher, Titus Kali Rightnowar, Elle Evangeline Bentley, Dalton David Gray, Sofia Marie Berkmeyer, Nealy Kate Nuesner, William Elijah Nils Tolleson, Adleigh Tate Jackson, Aiana Lakaeli Rightnowar, Charlotte Rose Krug, Jack Ellis Tolleson, Gavin Michael Welch, Lauren Rose Berkemeyer, John Thomas Reuscher, John Avery David Tolleson, Clara Ivy Krug, Cohen Joe Jackson, Bella Rose Leadingham, Adelina Marie Reuscher, Charlie Jayden Green, Lakyn Jordyn Krug, Lucas Wolf Leadingham, Zayda Maryann Welch, Mabel Willow Guffey, Annabelle Katerina "Kate" Tolleson, Adriana Maria Tolleson, Weston David Welch, Bennet David Welch, Eloise Rose Veilleux, Judah Alan Tolleson, Wyatt Neil Acklin, Henry Hollis Veilleux, Lyra Jane Leadingham, James Fitzgerald Tolleson, Kolton Henry Acklin, Jackson Lee Acklin, Kora Lyn Hanson, Corbin Williams, Sydney Williams, Whitney Williams, Reece Mansfield and Cooper Mansfield; eight great-great grandchildren, Brook Lynn Krug, Natalie Nicole Fry, Gage Wayne Krug-Smith, Wesson Joseph Krug-Smith, Lola Lynne Krug-Smith, Kaden Bradway Fry, Harper Grace Lynn Hinrichs and Paislee Addilynn Krug.







She was preceded in death by parents; her step-mother, Annie Steffenhage Meyer, son, John Thomas Krug, Jr., daughter, Paula Maria Krug McCullough, granddaughter, Jeanna Marie Krug Guffey, grandson, Joshua Welch, and a son-in-law, Stephen Jay McCullough.







Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery with Andrew Ray Hartley, Brian Keith Krug, Christopher Anthony "Tony" Krug, Jeremy David Welch, Jesse Alan Tolleson, AJ Reuscher, Philip Ryan Krug and Timothy "Job" Leadingham as pallbearers.







Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.







Published in Baxter Bulletin from June 24 to June 25, 2019