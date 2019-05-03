|
|
Rose B. Eckes was born October 24, 1931 in Oneida, Kentucky to Thomas and Nancy Hignite, one of 10 children. She died April 26, 2019 in Santa Maria surrounded by family.
At a young age, Rose began to play guitar with no formal training, learning "by ear." From that time forward until her death, guitar playing and singing became an integral part of Rose's life.
In 1953, Rose met her future husband, Donald "Pat" Eckes at Tyndall AFB. They were later married and Rose began her adventure as an Air Force wife, living and traveling throughout the United States and Europe. During those times, Rose was playing her guitar at the NCO Clubs and giving guitar lessons. Rose and Pat had three children, Michael, Donna and Barbara.
Upon retirement from the Air Force in 1971, Rose and Pat moved to Santa Maria, CA. Rose became active in the St Louis de Montfort Catholic Church Choir, playing her guitar at many church functions. She was also a member of the Allan Hancock Acapella Choir. In the late 1980's Rose and Pat relocated to Vacaville, Ca for employment purposes. In Vacaville Rose continued her musical passions, including joining local theaters, performing in various musicals. In 1997 after Pat permanently retired, they moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas to enjoy a less hectic life.
Rose joined the St Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church Choir in Mountain Home along with the local theater, to pursue her enjoyment of music. During this time, she decided to share her gift of music by singing in nursing homes and Hospice houses. Rose's music was in demand for weddings, funerals and area concerts. She often said she was living her dream by sharing her musical talents.
In 2013 Rose was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and thus began her final curtain call. In 2014 Pat brought Rose back to Santa Maria for specialized care.
Rose was preceded in death by her son Michael, and is survived by her husband of 65 years, Pat, daughter and husband Donna and Frank Davis, daughter and husband Barbara and Chris Nelson. Grandchildren Brenee (Trevor) Davis- Ulman, Erika Davis Driver, Michael Melendez, John (Brittany) Nelson, Craig (Rose) Nelson and Evan Nelson. Great grandchildren Ella Driver, Lily and Landon Ulman, Taylor and Aubrey Nelson.
Arrangements are being handled by Dudley Hoffman Mortuary (dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com). Private services will be held at a later date in Santa Maria, California. Donations in Rose's name may be made to the .
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 3, 2019