Rose C. Shubert
Rose C. Shubert

Gamaliel - Rose C. Shubert, née DeFranco, of Gamaliel, AR, was born July 13, 1919 and passed away October 28, 2020, at Care Manor Nursing Home and went to join with her late husband, Frank J Shubert, Sr. at the age of 101 years 3 months and 15 days. Loving mother of Frank J Shubert, Jr (Beverly), cherished grandmother of Frank III (Susan), Mark, and Tracy (Eric) Magyar and great grandmother of AnnMarie, Frank IV, and Kimberley Shubert and Tristan and Severus Magyar, dear sister of the late Jean, Joseph, Josephine, Thomas and Sally, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A former 50 year Berwyn, IL resident, she was known as the "mayor" of 13th Street and loved her neighborhood. Rose loved music and dancing, especially to the big band era of the 1940's. Her motto throughout her whole life was just smile and be happy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral was Friday, November 6, 2020, 10 am, Chapel Service, at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside, IL. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations to Humane Society of North Central Arkansas, 2656 AR 201, Mountain Home, AR 72653, would be appreciated.




Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
