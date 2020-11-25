Rose C. Shubert



Gamaliel - Rose C. Shubert, née DeFranco, of Gamaliel, AR, was born July 13, 1919 and passed away October 28, 2020, at Care Manor Nursing Home and went to join with her late husband, Frank J Shubert, Sr. at the age of 101 years 3 months and 15 days. Loving mother of Frank J Shubert, Jr (Beverly), cherished grandmother of Frank III (Susan), Mark, and Tracy (Eric) Magyar and great grandmother of AnnMarie, Frank IV, and Kimberley Shubert and Tristan and Severus Magyar, dear sister of the late Jean, Joseph, Josephine, Thomas and Sally, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A former 50 year Berwyn, IL resident, she was known as the "mayor" of 13th Street and loved her neighborhood. Rose loved music and dancing, especially to the big band era of the 1940's. Her motto throughout her whole life was just smile and be happy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral was Friday, November 6, 2020, 10 am, Chapel Service, at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside, IL. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations to Humane Society of North Central Arkansas, 2656 AR 201, Mountain Home, AR 72653, would be appreciated.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store