Rose Marie Lumbert Langford
Little Rock - Rose Marie Lumbert Langford, 81 years celebrated in March, of Little Rock, AR, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Good Shepard Nursing Home following a long illness. She was born in Winfield, Kansas in 1938 and was a daughter to the late Augusta and George Lumbert. Ms. Langford worked for many years as a CNA helping the elderly in both Mountain Home, AR and Lake City, FL until her retirement. Following retirement she moved to Little Rock with her daughter and son-in-law. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Langford and one brother, Paul E. Lumbert.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Ann Marie and Mark Loveless, Little Rock, AR; one brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Pat Lumbert, Lake City, FL; one sister-in-law, Mitzie Lumbert, Tinley Park, IL; two grandchildren David and Skyler.
We will miss her till we meet again on that appointed day.
Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Services, Jacksonville, Arkansas.
Her online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 10, 2019