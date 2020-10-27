1/1
Rose Williams
Rose Williams

Norfork - Rose Marie Williams, 67, of Norfork, Arkansas passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Norfork. She was born July 13, 1953 in Phoenix, Arizona to Thomas and Fern (Hart) Fitzpatrick. Rose was a voracious reader and loved spending time with her family. Rose is preceded in passing by her mother, Fern and a sister, Judy Summerville.

Rose is survived by her husband, Jim Williams of Norfork; two daughters, Heather (Lyndle) McCurley of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Holly (Tommy) Cartes of McDavid, Florida; four grandchildren, Ella and Trey McCurley and Cooper and Cora Cartes; one brother, Mike (Debbie) Fitzpatrick of Calico Rock, Arkansas; a sister, Onnie Downard of Calico Rock, Arkansas and her father, Thomas Fitzpatrick of Calico Rock, Arkansas.

Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Bulletin

