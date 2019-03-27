Rosemary Graham



Mountain Home - Mrs. Rosemary (Seo) Graham, age 71, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Mountain Home, AR. She was born April 1, 1947, in Bellaire, OH, to John and Lottie Seo.



She loved all creatures great and small and especially loved her dogs: Monkey, Rocky and Tink. Rosemary was a member of St Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home, AR.



Rosemary Graham was preceded in death by her son, Walter Graham, and her mother, Lottie Seo. She is survived by her husband, George Graham, her father, John Seo of Bellaire, OH, her aunt Sylvia Podlasiak of Powhatan Point, OH, her daughter, Paula Graham and son John Graham of Mountain Home, her cousin Deb Parker of St Augustine, FL, and cousin-in-laws Scotty Graham and John Christiansen.



A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church on March 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Norbert Rappold as Celebrant.



