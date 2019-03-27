Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Graham


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemary Graham Obituary
Rosemary Graham

Mountain Home - Mrs. Rosemary (Seo) Graham, age 71, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Mountain Home, AR. She was born April 1, 1947, in Bellaire, OH, to John and Lottie Seo.

She loved all creatures great and small and especially loved her dogs: Monkey, Rocky and Tink. Rosemary was a member of St Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home, AR.

Rosemary Graham was preceded in death by her son, Walter Graham, and her mother, Lottie Seo. She is survived by her husband, George Graham, her father, John Seo of Bellaire, OH, her aunt Sylvia Podlasiak of Powhatan Point, OH, her daughter, Paula Graham and son John Graham of Mountain Home, her cousin Deb Parker of St Augustine, FL, and cousin-in-laws Scotty Graham and John Christiansen.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church on March 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Norbert Rappold as Celebrant.

Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now