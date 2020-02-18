|
Roy Allen Baker, 75, of Lakeview, Arkansas, passed away February 13, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born September 9, 1944, to the late Lawrence and Thelma (Palmer) Baker in Perry County, Ohio.
Roy retired as Army Sergeant after serving 20 years in the military.
He is survived by his wife, Katrina (Sater) Baker, of the home; one daughter: Tisha Baker (Gayland); one son: William Baker; step children: Ross Weatherford, Joshua Weatherford, Tony Laub and Leisa Smutney and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sisters: Ruth Smith and Wanda Baker; one brother: Walter Baker.
Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Roller Funeral Home, 25 CR 27, Mtn. Home, with funeral services starting at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
